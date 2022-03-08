Women-owned 'very small businesses' offer $11.4 bn investment opportunity: IFC Report

Women-owned very small businesses (WVSEs) in India face several challenges, including inadequate access to capital, technology and information, and infrastructure gaps.

There are 15 million women-owned MSMEs in India and over 70 percent of them are manufacturing enterprises (most of them home-based), as per a report by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), enabled by Intellecap.

The report titled ‘Opportunities and Challenges of Women-Owned Very Small Enterprises in India’ highlighted that WVSEs with an estimated credit demand worth Rs 836 billion ($11.4 billion), need the strong support of financial institutions. This support will facilitate their growth and drive socio-economic inclusion by eliminating existing challenges, it added.

Moreover, women entrepreneurs who overcome biases from within the family and the business community, witness fractional treatment when it comes to lending. The report said financial institutions have traditionally catered to men-owned enterprises. The approach then limits the understanding of the operating contexts of women-owned businesses and their socio-cultural constraints, the findings showed.

Given that most women entrepreneurs are self-financed, the lockdowns imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic have impacted their business and reduced their income, the report claimed.

“WVSEs can be not just a potential business opportunity for FIs, but that serving it can also create a positive impact on the social and economic status of women entrepreneurs,” said Amar Gokhale, Associate Vice President, Livelihoods & Gender at Intellecap.