Entrepreneurship With digital driving changes, individuals need to continue honing skills: Entrepreneurs Updated : October 20, 2020 11:09 PM IST Today's generation will see a lot more changes in their lifetimes, be it electric cars, autonomous vehicles or other things that cannot be imagined now. With digital technologies changing the way people live, shop and learn, individuals need to continue focussing on enhancing their skills as well as anticipate demand for future services.