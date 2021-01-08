Entrepreneurship View: Govt must encourage entrepreneurship for marginalized sections of society for inclusive growth Updated : January 08, 2021 10:05 AM IST For inclusive growth, entrepreneurship development amongst the marginalised communities is a must. Micro-entrepreneurship is being increasingly recognized as one of the prominent means for poverty alleviation and income generation in India, especially in rural areas. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply