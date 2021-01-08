  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business Entrepreneurship business
Entrepreneurship

View: Govt must encourage entrepreneurship for marginalized sections of society for inclusive growth

Updated : January 08, 2021 10:05 AM IST

For inclusive growth, entrepreneurship development amongst the marginalised communities is a must.
Micro-entrepreneurship is being increasingly recognized as one of the prominent means for poverty alleviation and income generation in India, especially in rural areas.
View: Govt must encourage entrepreneurship for marginalized sections of society for inclusive growth

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India tally at 1.04 cr, records 18K fresh COVID-19 cases, 234 deaths

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India tally at 1.04 cr, records 18K fresh COVID-19 cases, 234 deaths

US to modify H-1B visa selection process, to give priority to wages, skill level

US to modify H-1B visa selection process, to give priority to wages, skill level

Bidding for spectrum auction to begin from March 1: Telecom Department

Bidding for spectrum auction to begin from March 1: Telecom Department

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement