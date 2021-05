Recognized as the truly global business awards, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program celebrates some of the country’s most innovative business leaders.

The first webisode of ‘The Unstoppables​’ Series (a special series on CNBCTV18.com) features the entrepreneurial journeys of Harsh C Mariwala, Chairman, Marico and Dr Prathap Chandra Reddy, Founder & Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise.