Tamil Nadu’s schemes for women aimed at employability rather than marriage: PT Rajan

Talking to CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan at the Chennai Chapter of Future Female Forward (FFF) on Monday, Rajan listed out a number of schemes initiated by the state for women, from the equal voting rights for women legislated in Madras Presidency in 1921, midday meal scheme, subsidised or free transport schemes, relatively safe streets with good policing, anganwadis which provide child care, to explain how these have had a multiplier effect on empowering women to become employed.

Tamil Nadu has a number of initiatives aimed at empowering women through education and skill development so as to ensure a cultural change aimed at their employment or entrepreneurship rather than just marriage, said Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, state Minister of IT and Digital Services.

To foster entreprenuership, he said the state-wide programme initiated in his constituency focuses on teaching accounting and finance, equipping women with valuable skills. Special benefits and loans are also provided to support women's economic independence.

Tamil Nadu has a higher proportion of women in the workforce, largely due to industries that employ women being based in the state. Over the past two years, the Tamil Nadu government has actively promoted women empowerment, modifying schemes to offer scholarships that encourage women to stay in college and enhance their employability rather than prioritizing early marriage.

To further elevate women's opportunities, the government is expanding its efforts, incentivizing education to promote skill development instead of marriage. The success of free bus ride schemes has significantly increased women's participation in the workforce, particularly for domestic workers and those in MSMEs. Women's ability to travel for work without depending on anyone has led to meaningful savings, which they utilize for better nutrition for their children.

In the area of technology, the government aims to ensure a 50% participation of women in skilling programs. Special programs that cater to women's non-linear periods can also play a vital role in advancing their careers and overall empowerment.

Rajan said his government's initiatives exemplify Tamil Nadu's commitment to women's empowerment through education, skill development, and progressive policies, creating a more inclusive and thriving society.