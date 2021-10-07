Mukesh Ambani retains top spot in Forbes India Rich List 2021

Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani emerged as wealthiest Indian for the 14th straight year as his net worth swelled to $92.7 billion. As per the Forbes magazine's 100 richest Indians list, the 100 richest people in India saw their collective wealth grow by 50 percent in one year despite the nation being hit hard by the economic downturn due to the spread of COVID-19.

Their collective wealth rose by $257 billion to a record $775 billion in last 12 months. With over 80 percent of the listees witnessing increase in their wealth including 61, who added over $1 billion to their individual wealth. Here are the ten richest Indians according to Forbes' India's 100 Richest People list 2021.

At the second position with a net worth of $74.8 billion was Gautam Adani. The infrastructure tycoon nearly tripled his fortune to $74.8 billion from $25.2 billion previously, as shares of all his listed companies soared.

Shiv Nadar, the founder of software giant HCL Technologies, came third with a net worth of $31 billion followed by retailing magnate Radhakishan Damani, who saw his net worth nearly double to $29.4 billion from $15.4 billion, as his supermarket chain Avenue Supermarts opened 22 new stores in the fiscal year ending March.

Savitri Jindal, who came seventh in the list with a net worth of $18 billion was the only woman to make it to the top ten.

There are also six newcomers in this year's list including Ashok Boob (No. 93, $2.3 billion), Deepak Mehta (No. 97, $2.05 billion) and Yogesh Kothari (No. 100, $1.94 billion). Arvind Lal (No. 87, $2.55 billion), the executive chairman of diagnostics chain Dr Lal PathLabs, also debuted on the list.

Eleven listees from last year dropped off, given the increased cut-off for gaining entry to this year's list.

-with agency inputs

Disclosure:

RIL, the promoter of Reliance Jio, also controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.