Gupshup, a Silicon Valley-based conversational messaging on Thursday announced raising $100 million in funding from Tiger Global Management. With this, the company’s valuation stands at $1.4 billion.

This is the sixth startup to enter the unicorn club just this week after startups like social media platform ShareChat, investment platform Groww, health-tech startup PharmEasy, social e-commerce startup Meesho, and credit card payment platform CRED.

The team plans to use this investment to scale product and go-to-market initiatives globally. As of today, Gupshup claims to be powering over 6 billion messages per month and its API technology enables over 100,000 developers and businesses to build messaging and conversational experiences.

“The growth in business use of messaging and conversational experiences, transforming virtually every customer touchpoint, is an exciting secular trend,” said John Curtius, Partner at Tiger Global Management.

Gupshup, which was once known as SMS Gupshup, has been leveraging the power of the business messaging space in India for a long time. Gupshup says its technology is specially designed to optimise mobile-first economies like India and other emerging markets with similar dynamics.

Today several brands like Reliance Jio, Paytm, Zomato, Flipkart, Myntra, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra use Gupshup API for customer engagement across multiple channels, especially SMS.

The ubiquity of smartphones and the dominance of messaging apps is forcing businesses to go where the consumers are, in their favourite messaging apps. The team says that over the last few years, business messaging has become more conversational as SMS messages include hyperlinks and new messaging channels emerge.

“Customers expect to converse with businesses the way they do with friends. They expect the conversation to be simple, easy, quick, contextual, and personalized,” explained Beerud Sheth, Gupshup Co-founder and CEO.

“Gupshup’s mission is to build the tools that help businesses better engage with customers through mobile messaging and conversational experiences,” he added.

Gupshup’s last funding round was in 2011 and the company claims to have exited 2020 with an annual revenue run rate of approximately 150 million dollars.