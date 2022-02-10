India among top 5 economies for ease of starting new business: Global survey

India is among the five easiest places to start a new business in the world, a global consortium of over 500 researchers said on Thursday in a report, putting the country on top amongst low-income economies on different entrepreneurial framework conditions. The Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) 2021/2022 report, unveiled at the Dubai Expo, gathered data via a survey of at least 2,000 respondents across each of 47 high, medium and low-income economies.

The survey of Indian respondents, who answered questions on their entrepreneurial activity, attitudes to enterprise and view of their local entrepreneurial ecosystem, found that 82 percent think it is easy to start a business, placing India fourth globally. As many as 83 percent believe that there are good opportunities to start a business in their area second globally, and 86 percent believe they have the skills and knowledge to start a business fourth globally.

Besides, 54 percent cite fear of failure as a reason for not planning to start a new business in the next three years, placing India second out of 47 in this list. The GEM report put India on the top amongst low-income economies (according to GDP per capita) on different Entrepreneurial Framework Conditions such as Entrepreneurial Finance, Ease of Access to Finance, Government Policy: Support and Relevance; and Government Support: Taxes and Bureaucracy; while Government Entrepreneurial Programmes was ranked second highest.

However, the results indicated that entrepreneur sentiment of growth expectation was weak with more than 80 percent of Indian entrepreneurs reporting much lower growth expectations than last year. Dr Sreevas Sahasranamam, Senior Lecturer in Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the Hunter Centre for Entrepreneurship at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, and one of eight authors of the GEM report, said: "The fact that over 80 percent of respondents in India agreed that it is easy to start a business in the country, placing India amongst the top five economies globally, reflects an entrepreneurial ecosystem that has improved, thanks to government initiatives such as Startup India' and Make in India'."

Further, survey data found that more than 77 percent of entrepreneurs are pursuing new opportunities due to the COVID-19 pandemic placing India first out of 47. This observation reiterates the findings of a report published last year by researchers from the University of Strathclyde and King's College London that found almost 60 percent of entrepreneurs in India predict a long-term positive impact of COVID-19 on their businesses.