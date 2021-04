Business

Forbes list of top-10 richest Indians: Mukesh Ambani tops list; Gautam Adani, Uday Kotak among other names

Updated : April 07, 2021 02:09 PM IST

The total number of Indian billionaires has risen to 140 from 102 last year despite the general downturn caused by the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the ‘India’s 10 Richest Billionaires 2021’ list by Forbes, the combined wealth of Indian billionaires nearly doubled to $596 billion as of March 5. Here are the top ten richest Indians and their net worth as of March 5, 2021:

Pradeep Suresh @https://twitter.com/pradeep2616764

The total number of Indian billionaires has risen to 140 from 102 last year despite the general downturn caused by the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the ‘India’s 10 Richest Billionaires 2021’ list by Forbes, the combined wealth of Indian billionaires nearly doubled to $596 billion as of March 5. Here are the top ten richest Indians and their net worth as of March 5, 2021:

Rank 10 | Sunil Mittal & Family | Company: Bharti Enterprises | Net Worth: $10.5 billion. (Image: Reuters)

Rank 9 | Dilip Shanghvi | Company: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries | Net Worth: $10.9 billion. (Image: IANS)

Rank 8 | Cyrus Poonawalla | Company: Serum Institute of India | Net Worth: $12.7 billion. (Image: PTI)

Rank 7 | Kumar Birla | Company: Aditya Birla Group | Net Worth: $12.8 billion. (Image: PTI)

Rank 6 | Lakshmi Mittal | Company: ArcelorMittal | Net Worth: $14.9 billion. (Image: Reuters)

Rank 5 | Uday Kotak | Company: Kotak Mahindra Bank | Net Worth: $15.9 billion. (Image: IANS)

Rank 4 | Radhakishan Damani | Company: Avenue Supermarts | Net Worth: $16.5 billion. (Image: PTI)

Rank 3 | Shiv Nadar | Company: HCL | Net Worth: $23.5 billion. (Image: Reuters).

Rank 2 | Gautam Adani | Company: Adani Group | Net Worth: $50.5 billion. (Image: PTI)

Rank 1 | Mukesh Ambani | Company: Reliance Industries | Net Worth: $84.5 billion. (Image: Reuters)

Published : April 07, 2021 02:09 PM IST