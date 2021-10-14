Elon Musk says this to Twitter user who calls him 'world’s greatest doomsday prepper'

Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk not only makes big announcements or share his views on a host of issues on Twitter but also takes out time to reply to some of the tweets about him.

This time, he responded to a Twitter user who said that “Elon Musk is the world’s greatest doomsday prepper".

Musk responded with, "Aspirationally for everyone".

This comes just a few days after Musk 'trolled' Amazon founder Jeff Bezos on the micro-blogging site. It started with Bezos sharing a story titled “Amazon.bomb” that was published in the American weekly magazine Barron’s on May 31, 1999.

The cover page of the magazine read, “The idea that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has pioneered a new business paradigm is silly. He's just another middleman, and the stock market is beginning to catch on to that fact. The real winners on the ’Net will be firms that sell their own products directly to consumers.”

Along with this magazine clipping, Bezos shared an inspirational message saying, “Listen and be open, but don’t let anybody tell you who you are. This was just one of the many stories telling us all the ways we were going to fail. Today, Amazon is one of the world’s most successful companies and has revolutionized two entirely different industries.”

However, Musk poked fun at Bezos with a tongue-in-cheek response. Even as Twitterati praised Bezos, Musk replied to the tweet using a silver medal emoji.

The silver medal was an apparent reference to Musk surpassing Bezos in terms of net worth and becoming the world's richest man. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Musk's net worth is now $222 billion while Bezos is at $190.8 billion.