BYJU's, Car24, Nestle bosses among EY Entrepreneur of the Year finalists Updated : March 19, 2021 07:30 PM IST The names have been selected from among over 190 nominations, by a nine-member jury, led by Uday Kotak, executive vice-chairman and managing director, Kotak Mahindra Bank. The winners will be felicitated at a celebratory virtual awards ceremony on March 25, and the winner will represent the country at the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year Award on June 10. Published : March 19, 2021 07:25 PM IST