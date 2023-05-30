Aeravati Ventures launches Rs 100 Cr funds focusing on early stage startups

Led by General Partners Rishabh Singh and Shubham Jhuria, the team at Aeravti Ventures comprises over 25 Entrepreneur Partners (EPs), consisting of Founders & CXOs from across the globe. These EPs offer portfolio companies access to industry connections, strategic guidance, and technical expertise.

Early-stage Venture Capital firm, Aeravti Ventures has announced the first close of its inaugural Rs 100 crore fund, targeting emerging tech startups. The fund will focus on sectors such as Deep-Tech, Deep-Sciences, Biosciences, Agri-Tech, Climate, and Enterprise Tech, primarily at the pre-seed to pre-series A stages, with a specific emphasis on Bharat (India).

Aeravti Ventures plans to deploy the fund's capital over the next two to two-and-a-half years, with a commitment to providing significant follow-on investments to its portfolio companies, the firm said in a statement.

The firm has already made investments in two promising startups in the DeepTech and SupplyChain sectors, it added.

Led by General Partners Rishabh Singh and Shubham Jhuria, the team at Aeravti Ventures comprises over 25 Entrepreneur Partners (EPs), consisting of Founders & CXOs from across the globe. These EPs offer portfolio companies access to industry connections, strategic guidance, and technical expertise.

"We aim to support technological innovations being leveraged to build transformative businesses," Rishabh Singh, Managing Partner at Aeravti Ventures said, adding, "We support businesses that create impact as an inherent function of their operations, having it baked into their business model, rather than as an externality."

As an investor, Rishabh has worked with deep-tech ventures in Silicon Valley and Southern California through the incubator StartR. After moving to India, he founded Capnetic Consulting Group, an early-stage investment banking and financial advisory firm.

Shubham Jhuria, CFO & Partner at Aeravti Ventures said, "We aim to be more than a mere financial supporter for our portfolio companies, providing a holistic ecosystem to our founders, including clients, industry access, partnerships, operational guidance, and more."

Jhuria is a chartered accountant with extensive experience in auditing and conducting due diligence of early-stage ventures for funds and family offices. He worked in the corporate strategy team at Udaan before co-founding Capnetic with Rishabh.

"At the stage that we invest, teams are small, technology is rapidly evolving, and business models are dynamic, which leads us to invest in people and not just their businesses,” Jhuria added.