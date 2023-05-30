English
    business News entrepreneurship business News Aeravati Ventures launches Rs 100 Cr funds focusing on early stage startups

    Read Time2 Min(s) Read
    By CNBCTV18.com May 30, 2023 7:27:06 PM IST (Published)

    Led by General Partners Rishabh Singh and Shubham Jhuria, the team at Aeravti Ventures comprises over 25 Entrepreneur Partners (EPs), consisting of Founders & CXOs from across the globe. These EPs offer portfolio companies access to industry connections, strategic guidance, and technical expertise.

    Early-stage Venture Capital firm, Aeravti Ventures has announced the first close of its inaugural Rs 100 crore fund, targeting emerging tech startups. The fund will focus on sectors such as Deep-Tech, Deep-Sciences, Biosciences, Agri-Tech, Climate, and Enterprise Tech, primarily at the pre-seed to pre-series A stages, with a specific emphasis on Bharat (India).

    Aeravti Ventures plans to deploy the fund's capital over the next two to two-and-a-half years, with a commitment to providing significant follow-on investments to its portfolio companies, the firm said in a statement.
    The firm has already made investments in two promising startups in the DeepTech and SupplyChain sectors, it added.
