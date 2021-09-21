Employers keen on hiring freshers in second half of 2021, says report

Companies across sectors are willing to hire entry-level employees in the second half of 2021. About 21-31 percent of the 661 surveyed companies in several sectors, including IT, e-commerce, telecommunication, tech startups, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, logistics, and manufacturing are looking at hiring freshers, revealed a report.

Half of the surveyed companies are listed on the stock exchange.

The report by TeamLease said that fresher hiring intent across sectors has improved to 17 percent for the second half of 2021 from 15 percent in the first half of the year marred by the COVID-19 pandemic. It described freshers as individuals with either no work experience or up to a year of work experience.

The hiring sentiment in favour of freshers was found to be the highest in Bengaluru at more than 40 percent, followed by Mumbai and Delhi. The recruitments will see an upswing till December.

Shantanu Rooj, CEO, TeamLease Edtech, said the new-age skills such as data science, digital marketing and artificial intelligence are easier to find among freshers than lateral hires.

TeamLease also expects IT hiring to record double-digit growth (10-12 percent) in 2021. "With 95 percent of organisations planning to increase their cloud spends in the coming 12 months, talent skilled in Cloud Computing/Devops also will be in demand," said Siva Prasad Nanduri, Vice President and Business Head, IT Staffing at TeamLease Digital.

In the logistics sector, the demand for warehouse roles (delivery executives, movers, packers, loaders, etc.) has increased 20 to 25 percent compared to last year and is expected to increase further.

Nearly 45 percent of the employers are willing to hire apprentices in the current half-year (July to December). This, according to the human resource company, is a 4 percent increase in the intent compared to the previous half-year.

“Manufacturing and engineering (68%), retail (58%), automobile and ancillaries (58%) are the top sectors hiring apprentices," TeamLease said. It added that cities like Lucknow (79%) and Ahmedabad (69%) are faring better than the traditional megacities of India. "Amongst the metros, Chennai (65%) and Delhi (58%) are the most promising locations for apprentices," according to the survey.

The firm had earlier pointed out that the intent to hire freshers increased by 7 percent in the July-September quarter.