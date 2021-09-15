Employee burnout on the rise in India, says LinkedIn report; many look forward to hybrid model

Increased workloads and stress levels at the workplace are leading to more frequent cases of burnout, revealed a LinkedIn report on September 14.

The ‘Future of Work’ perception study by research firm Censuswide found that 35 percent of respondents in India were suffering from burnout due to excess workload and another 34 percent were being impacted by work-related stress.

“Long-term remote work has left professionals fatigued in India. This has caused a shift in the idea of what is important in our lives and has led to what we call ‘The Great Talent Reshuffle’. Organizations are rethinking their entire work models, culture, and values, while employees are rethinking not just how they work, but why they work. At this time, we encourage companies to explore stronger flexible offerings and more mental health time off, as professionals are now seeking a greater balance and more fulfillment in their lives,” said Ashutosh Gupta, LinkedIn’s India country manager.

Many employees wish to go for a hybrid model of work as 86 percent of the respondents believed that it would have a positive impact on their work-life balance. Employees have accorded greater importance to a balanced working life than ever before, the report said.

Employees are also concerned about the long-term impact of working from home . As many as 71 percent of respondents feel that managers and employers favour those who work from office over those working from home. However, they still want to earn more even if it means taking on more work. Eighty nine percent of employees surveyed said they want to return to office so that they can work longer hours to earn more money.

According to the report, 72 percent respondents believe that working from home negatively impacts their career and 46 percent of those surveyed wish to head back to the office full-time.

This is despite the fact that 93 percent of employees felt healthier while working from home. With fewer takeout meals (58 percent), more exercising (51 percent), and spending more time with their loved ones (39 percent) work-from-home model offered working individuals better work-life balance despite being in the middle of a pandemic.