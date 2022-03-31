As digital transformation penetrates across industries, many drastic changes have surfaced in the auto sector- changing the face of the industry entirely. With the increasing integration of innovative tech like cloud and AI, the sector is well on its way to rapid growth with disruptors stimulating new chapters of innovations. Key drivers including adapting to customer demands, environmental sustainability, and adopting a flexible supply chain mechanism have ensured that the sector is quick to scale and stand at par with new global standards.

As many such emerging technologies foray into the automotive sector, predictive technology pushes the envelope of the sector’s success to manufacture the next-generation automobiles.

Leaders and technology experts from the auto sector come together for this conversation on the Emerging Tech, Driving New Age in Auto Industry. Through a series of conversations, the experts will delve deeper into the industry's most pressing topics that define the new-age technologies, autonomous mobility, and overall tech trends of the sector.

Key Highlights

The growth & tech transformation journey of India’s auto sector

Role of smart & autonomous mobility

Leveraging on emerging tech trends for scalability

IoT connectivity in auto manufacturing space

Impact of digitalisation on auto supply chain