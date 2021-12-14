Emami brings German skincare brand Creme 21 to Indian market

Emami Ltd on Tuesday announced introducing its German skincare brand Creme 21 to the Indian market, a brand which was acquired by the homegrown FMCG firm in January 2019. In the first phase, Emami would introduce Creme 21 skin creams and lotions in India and has plans to expand the brand offering to new categories in the future, said Emami in a statement quoting its Director Harsha V Agarwal.

"All Creme 21 products will continue to be manufactured in Germany. With a distinct consumer shift towards online purchasing options in current times, we will be primarily leveraging our distribution strength in Modern Trade and E-commerce for the Creme 21 India launch," said Agarwal.

Also Read

Creme 21, GmbH was originally founded by Henkel in the 70s and then was acquired by a German businesswoman Ms Antje J Willems Stickel in 2003 who again revived and re-founded in 2013 to successfully expand its export business across markets.

In 2019, when Emami acquired the brand, over 80 percent of the brand's business contribution were coming from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the balance from Germany and other focused countries. "Emami identified a strong business fit that enjoyed high brand recall and the advantage of operating in Emami's focus markets and chosen categories. Under the Emami umbrella, Creme 21 successfully forayed into newer geographies of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, parts of Africa and Iraq in around 2 years and now it enters India," it said.