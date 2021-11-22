Elon Musk’s SpaceX is looking for 'rockstars' to join Starlink in India; check deets

SpaceX, which recently incorporated its wholly-owned Indian subsidiary, is now looking for individuals to join its team in the country. The Elon Musk-owned company is looking to fill two positions in India for its satellite internet-based service, Starlink.

Sanjay Bhargava, the Starlink Country Director India at SpaceX, recently shared a post regarding the job openings on professional networking and social media platform LinkedIn.

“I am pleased to announce that we are now officially looking for two rockstars to join the Indian subsidiary,” Bhargava stated. “Please read the job descriptions carefully and apply from there itself if you see a good fit. Do not send me resumes.”

The executive assistant position is not a chief of staff position and the director rural transformation has to be technical as well, his post read. “Another small step towards catalysing and accelerating transformation starting with Rural India. As and when there are other open positions they will appear on the jobs board. I do not expect any more till we are commercially licensed,” he added.

Both roles are open for Indian citizens only. The position of executive assistant will involve working “closely with HR and the management team to manage all office administration, assist with event planning, and facilitate the smooth day-to-day operations and functioning of the office,” stated the job board description.

Candidates are required to have a minimum qualification of a bachelor’s degree along with over three years of experience as a support provider at an executive level.

The director rural transformation is a highly technical and critical position. Successful candidates “will be responsible for helping selected geographical areas deliver measurable and time-bound GDP and sustainable development goals through the deployment of Starlink technology.”

Candidates should have a minimum of a bachelor’s degree in computer science or any engineering field, though candidates with a master’s degree would be preferred, in addition to having at least 10 years of experience “with development work in large companies, communities, and associated stakeholders.”