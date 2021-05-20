Elon Musk's latest tweet almost doubles Dogecoin price in hours Updated : May 20, 2021 21:37:04 IST Dogecoin spiked to $0.40 from $0.29 after Musk's very latest tweet today. Musk’s tweet comes just hours after the cryptocurrency market sank into the red. Tesla boss had earlier asked his Twitter followers if they wanted his company to 'accept Doge.' Published : May 20, 2021 09:36 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply