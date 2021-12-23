Elon Musk to satire site: Wealth no deep mystery, taxes super simple

Elon Musk claims that his taxes are extremely simple and that there is no mystery about his wealth. In an interview with The Babylon Bee, a conservative satire site, Tesla and Space X CEO snarked that his wealth “is not some deep mystery” and that his taxes are so simple that even he himself could do them “in a few hours.”

Musk also said i n the interview , “I do not have any offshore accounts or tax shelters.”

According to Musk, his monumental wealth, more than $245 billion, is derived from the ownership stakes in Tesla and Space X, which were “massively painful and difficult to build.”

He stressed that his wealth does not mean massive cash balances. “My cash balances are very, very low, and at least until I sold stock… Really, the first time I sold stock in any meaningful way was this quarter,” he said.

Earlier this week, Senator Elizabeth Warren called Elon Musk the “world’s richest freeloader” in an interview with MSNBC.

Musk was recently named the Time magazine’s Person of the Year. Senator Warren targeted Musk on Twitter saying the Tesla CEO should pay taxes and stop freeloading from others. Musk retorted by calling Warren “Senator Karen.”

The statement given by the Massachusetts Senator triggered Elon Musk, who, in the past, has been in several Twitter feuds with the likes of Bernie Sanders and Senator Ron Wyden.

"Please don't call the manager on me, Senator Karen ." In the US, the word ‘Karen’ is used as a slang to refer to a middle-aged white woman who is angry and entitled.

Elon Musk drew scorn from US senators as they were talking about tax reforms for the ultra-rich and cited Musk in their comments. However, according to Musk, he has overpaid due to this criticism of his tax payments.

Recently, Musk tweeted about paying more than $11 billion in taxes , making him the highest taxpayer in the world. He wrote, “For those wondering, I will pay over $11 billion in taxes this year.”

For those wondering, I will pay over $11 billion in taxes this year — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 20, 2021

In another tweet a month ago, Elon started a Twitter poll and, dripping sarcasm, wrote, “Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock.”

Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock.Do you support this? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2021

Elon did this since he claims that he does not take cash or bonus from anywhere. “I only have stock, thus, the only way for me to pay taxes personally is to sell stocks,” he wrote in the following tweet.