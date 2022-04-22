Elon Musk promises the end of spam bots if his Twitter bid succeeds

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk , on Friday tweeted, "If our twitter bid succeeds, we will defeat the spam bots or die trying!". He added another tweet saying "And authenticate all real humans".

The tech mogul has been in the news for his plan of a hostile take over of Twitter. Musk had said, as reported by the New York Post, that he is willing to invest between $10 billion and $15 billion of his own money to take Twitter Inc private. He also added that he is planning to launch a tender offer in about 10 days.