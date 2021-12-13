Elon Musk named Time's person of the year 2021

Time magazine has named CEO of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk as person of the year 2021.

The magazine said that he has been chosen for his work in space as well as on electric cars, as well as his plans to take humanity to Mars and his interest in cryptocurrency.

Elon Musk is the founder and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX. He is also the founder of The Boring Company; and co-founder of Neuralink and OpenAI. Apart from his considerable business achievements, the billionaire is also known for being outspoken and extremely active on Twitter. With over 65 million followers on the platform, Musk’s tweets in the past have sent cryptocurrencies soaring and crashing, while also poking fun at rival billionaires like Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Musk is currently the world's richest man, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire's Index with a net worth of $266 billion, ahead of rival billionaire Jeff Bezos whose wealth stood at $200 billion. Musk's wealth skyrocketed since the COVID-19 pandemic due to the dizzying rally that Tesla shares have seen in the period. Despite Tesla's stellar performance, Musk sold 934,091 shares for proceeds of $963 million to pay for taxes in the 2.2 million options that he holds, reported Bloomberg.