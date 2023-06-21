Elon Musk meets PM Modi, says he is a 'big fan', thinks India is great for solar energy investment

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he thinks India is great for solar energy investment. He said he tentatively plans to visit India next year. "I am confident that Tesla will be in India and we will do so as soon as possible," he said.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York on Tuesday. Musk said he had an 'excellent and very good conversation' with the PM.

Musk said he is incredibly excited about the future of India and it has more promise than any other large country in the world.

"PM really cares about India because he is pursuing us to make significant investment in India," he said, adding that he was a "big fan of Modi".

Musk thinks India is great for solar energy investment. He said he tentatively plans to visit India next year.

Musk says he is confident Tesla will be in India. "We will do so as soon as possible," he said, adding that he is hopeful something will be announced in the not-so-distant future.

We don't want to jump the gun on an announcement but it is likely that there will be a significant investment in the relationship with India," he said.

Musk said PM Modi wants to be supportive of new companies but at the same time wants to ensure it accrues to Indias advantage which he said is understandable.

Musk is also looking at setting up Starlink Internet services in India. "The services can connect rural towns which either do not have connectivity or hav expensive Internet," he said.

He also spoke about sustainable energy and how it has a great potention in India. "There is great amount of potential in all three pillars of sustainable energy future in India - Sustainable energy generation through solar and wind which is very doable, you need battery packs and thirdly, electric vehicles," he said, adding that sustainable energy vehicles are lower cost vehicles.