Elon Musk is now back being the richest man in the world

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 28, 2023 11:56:02 AM IST (Published)

Elon Musk is once again the richest person in the world according to the Bloomberg’s tally.

In December of last year, Bernard Arnault, CEO of the French luxury retailer LVMH (LVMHF), unseated the Tesla CEO from the top rank, placing Musk at No. 2 for more than two months. Bloomberg, however, says that as of Monday, Musk has risen back to the top of its real-time Billionaires Index.
According to Bloomberg, as of Monday after the markets closed, Musk's net worth was approximately $187.1 billion, narrowly topping Arnault's $185.3 billion fortune.
While Musk's problematic acquisition of Twitter and a general tech sector slowdown caused Tesla's (TSLA) stock to plunge last year, shares of the electric vehicle manufacturer have since soared in 2023.
Also read: Elon Musk says he may step down as Twitter CEO by 2023 end
Musk may be the richest man in the world right now, but he also holds the record for the largest fortune ever lost by anyone. Musk's net worth dropped from around $340 billion in November 2021 to $137 billion in December 2022, making him the first person to ever experience a $200 billion wealth loss.
Meanwhile in other news Elon Musk reached out to artificial intelligence researchers in recent weeks to discuss the forming of a new research lab to develop an alternative to chatbot ChatGPT, The Information said in a report on February 27. Read more on this here.
 
