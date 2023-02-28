English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness NewsElon Musk is now back being the richest man in the world

Elon Musk is now back being the richest man in the world

Elon Musk is now back being the richest man in the world
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 28, 2023 11:56:02 AM IST (Published)

Elon Musk is once again the richest person in the world according to the Bloomberg’s tally.

Recommended Articles

View All
Taxmen Talks: Here's explained why not price control but anti-profiteering is still under the ambit of GST law

Taxmen Talks: Here's explained why not price control but anti-profiteering is still under the ambit of GST law

Feb 28, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Decoding insurance coverage for rare diseases: What is it, waiting period and more

Decoding insurance coverage for rare diseases: What is it, waiting period and more

Feb 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Northeastern Exit Polls: Why the woes for Congress aren't over yet — explained

Northeastern Exit Polls: Why the woes for Congress aren't over yet — explained

Feb 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Northeastern Exit Polls: Here's why Meghalaya looks unpredictable while Nagaland and Tripura comes a sure shot for BJP

Northeastern Exit Polls: Here's why Meghalaya looks unpredictable while Nagaland and Tripura comes a sure shot for BJP

Feb 28, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


In December of last year, Bernard Arnault, CEO of the French luxury retailer LVMH (LVMHF), unseated the Tesla CEO from the top rank, placing Musk at No. 2 for more than two months. Bloomberg, however, says that as of Monday, Musk has risen back to the top of its real-time Billionaires Index.
According to Bloomberg, as of Monday after the markets closed, Musk's net worth was approximately $187.1 billion, narrowly topping Arnault's $185.3 billion fortune.
While Musk's problematic acquisition of Twitter and a general tech sector slowdown caused Tesla's (TSLA) stock to plunge last year, shares of the electric vehicle manufacturer have since soared in 2023.
Also read: Elon Musk says he may step down as Twitter CEO by 2023 end
Musk may be the richest man in the world right now, but he also holds the record for the largest fortune ever lost by anyone. Musk's net worth dropped from around $340 billion in November 2021 to $137 billion in December 2022, making him the first person to ever experience a $200 billion wealth loss.
Meanwhile in other news Elon Musk reached out to artificial intelligence researchers in recent weeks to discuss the forming of a new research lab to develop an alternative to chatbot ChatGPT, The Information said in a report on February 27. Read more on this here.
 
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Elon Musk

Previous Article

A new trend? Indian Hotels sees big opportunity in business travel being combined with leisure

Next Article

Wipro's new four global biz lines structure reflects sharpening focus: Morgan Stanley

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X