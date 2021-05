Tesla Co-Founder and Billionaire Elon Musk took to Twitter to ask his 54 million followers a pressing question: “Do you want Tesla to accept Doge?”

Musk was referring to the meme-cryptocurrency Dogecoin which he has been endorsing since over a year.

The question was posed in the form of a Twitter poll. 3,901,106 people had answered the poll at the time of writing with 78.2 percent answering in the positive.

Dogecoin saw its price rise 700 percent since last month after a series of tweets from Musk and other celebrities had buyers stampeding for it. This is just a few days after Musk made an appearance on Saturday Night Live, where he called Dogecoin a “hustle”. The comments saw Dogecoin’s price tumbling by 40 percent immediately afterwards.

Musk has constantly shared his opinion about various cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Dogecoin, with his words massively changing the value of the digital currencies.

Tesla’s announcement early this year regarding the company’s purchase of over $1 billion worth of Bitcoin and the company’s policy to accept Bitcoin for Tesla car payments was partly responsible for the masive rally in the price of Bitcoin.

Musk recently made another announcement that Dogecoin would be accepted by SpaceX for a satellite launch to the moon. The billionaire had tweeted out, “SpaceX launching satellite Doge-1 to the moon next year – Mission paid for in Doge – 1st crypto in space – 1st meme in space. To the mooooonnn!! (sic)”

On May 7, Musk advised new investors to tread with caution in cryptocurrencies.

Musk has been a leading advocate of cryptocurrencies for their wider use. Last month, Tesla sold 10 percent of its Bitcoin holdings to prove that it could replace cash as a liquid asset.