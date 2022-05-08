Adar Poonawalla gives Elon Musk a suggestion on the best investment he could ever make

The Serum Institute of India's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Adar Poonawalla on Sunday reached out to Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Twitter giving him a suggestion on the best investment he could ever make.

"Hey @elonmusk just in case you don't end up buying @Twitter, do look at investing some of that capital in INDIA for high-quality large-scale manufacturing of @Tesla cars. I assure you this will be the best investment you'll ever make," Poonawalla tweeted.

Last month, Twitter had announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion

Musk, the world's richest man, is also the CEO at Tesla Inc and heads two other ventures, The Boring Company and SpaceX

Last week, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said that if Tesla manufactures its electric vehicles in India then the c ompany will also get benefits

Last month, Gadkari had said that if Tesla is ready to manufacture its EVs in India then there is 'no problem', but the company must not import cars from China. "If Elon Musk is ready to manufacture in India then there is no problem... Come to India, start manufacturing. India is a large market, they can export from India," he had said.