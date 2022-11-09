EdTech startUp Meeraq raises angel funding of $220K from unicorn chiefs

By CNBCTV18.com

Launched in April 2022, Meeraq announced funding of $220K. The lead investors include cofounders, CXOs, CHROs, and CTOs from varied unicorns to large enterprises.

The team aims to use the funds for the expansion of its team, upgrade operational infrastructure, and improve its tech platform, the company said.

Founded by two IIT Bombay Alumni Sujata Barla & Rajat Garg, Meeraq is disrupting the learning and development market with live cohort-based learning along with 1:1 coaching for impactful soft skill training.

Meeraq caters to the management/mid-management level employees of an organization with their product-first approach that aims towards solving the process of calendarization. L&D or HR functions can directly manage their training requirements to customize a combination of Courses on Meeraq’s user-friendly platform that takes away the need to create yearly calendars.

Parallelly with Meeraq’s open batches, Ooganizations can enroll employees according to their feasibility, even a single employee at a time.

Sujata Barla, co-founder, said, "Meeraq drives transformational and lasting behaviour change, inspiring professionals and improving job performance, ultimately building a resilient, more productive workforce. There’s a lot of soft skills training that happens through self-paced content, but self-paced as a methodology works great for functional skills and is not effective for soft skills. On the other spectrum is face-to-face classroom training, where Learning and Development teams work yearlong to develop the calendar, nominations, and scouting of facilitators, to venues and that happens only when they have reached a certain size of the cohort. We at Meeraq are solving exactly this problem for companies.”

“In a rapidly evolving workplace culture, our 1:1 coaching has become an effective way for enhancing socio-emotional and leadership skills. With our customized subscription-based pricing, companies have access to flexible leadership development programs. Our NPS scores are 60+ which is one of the highest in the industry,” said Rajat Garg, co-founder, Meeraq.