    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homebusiness News

    EdTech startUp Meeraq raises angel funding of $220K from unicorn chiefs

    EdTech startUp Meeraq raises angel funding of $220K from unicorn chiefs

    EdTech startUp Meeraq raises angel funding of $220K from unicorn chiefs
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Meeraq caters to the management/mid-management level employees of an organization with their product-first approach that aims towards solving the process of calendarization.

    Launched in April 2022, Meeraq announced funding of $220K. The lead investors include cofounders, CXOs, CHROs, and CTOs from varied unicorns to large enterprises.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Explained | What RBI has done so far to make digital payments safe

    Explained | What RBI has done so far to make digital payments safe

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    COP27: What India argued amid drama over climate finance

    COP27: What India argued amid drama over climate finance

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    IPO Rush: Primary market comes to life with benchmarks trading near record highs

    IPO Rush: Primary market comes to life with benchmarks trading near record highs

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    Inox Green Energy IPO key risks: Delayed payments from discoms, low bid tariffs to alternate technology

    Inox Green Energy IPO key risks: Delayed payments from discoms, low bid tariffs to alternate technology

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    The team aims to use the funds for the expansion of its team, upgrade operational infrastructure, and improve its tech platform, the company said.
    Founded by two IIT Bombay Alumni Sujata Barla & Rajat Garg, Meeraq is disrupting the learning and development market with live cohort-based learning along with 1:1 coaching for impactful soft skill training.
    Meeraq caters to the management/mid-management level employees of an organization with their product-first approach that aims towards solving the process of calendarization. L&D or HR functions can directly manage their training requirements to customize a combination of Courses on Meeraq’s user-friendly platform that takes away the need to create yearly calendars.
    Parallelly with Meeraq’s open batches, Ooganizations can enroll employees according to their feasibility, even a single employee at a time.
    Sujata Barla, co-founder, said, "Meeraq drives transformational and lasting behaviour change, inspiring professionals and improving job performance, ultimately building a resilient, more productive workforce. There’s a lot of soft skills training that happens through self-paced content, but self-paced as a methodology works great for functional skills and is not effective for soft skills. On the other spectrum is face-to-face classroom training, where Learning and Development teams work yearlong to develop the calendar, nominations, and scouting of facilitators, to venues and that happens only when they have reached a certain size of the cohort. We at Meeraq are solving exactly this problem for companies.”
    “In a rapidly evolving workplace culture, our 1:1 coaching has become an effective way for enhancing socio-emotional and leadership skills. With our customized subscription-based pricing, companies have access to flexible leadership development programs. Our NPS scores are 60+ which is one of the highest in the industry,” said Rajat Garg, co-founder, Meeraq.
    (Edited by : Anshul)
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Previous Article

    Archean Chemical Industries IPO subscribed 32 times on final day of bidding

    Next Article

    No more promoter selling: LT Foods CEO after SALIC deal

    arrow down

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng