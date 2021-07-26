Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • business>
    • Edtech major Byju's acquires Great Learning for $600 million

    Edtech major Byju's acquires Great Learning for $600 million

    Profile image
    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Edtech major Byju's on Monday announced the acquisition of Singapore-headquartered Great Learning in a transaction valued at USD 600 million, comprising cash, stock and earnout. The company has also earmarked an additional USD 400 million of investment in the professional and higher education segment to accelerate Great Learning's growth, a statement said.

    Edtech major Byju's acquires Great Learning for $600 million
    Edtech major Byju's on Monday announced the acquisition of Singapore-headquartered Great Learning in a transaction valued at USD 600 million, comprising cash, stock and earnout. The company has also earmarked an additional USD 400 million of investment in the professional and higher education segment to accelerate Great Learning's growth, a statement said.
    "The acquisition marks BYJU'S strong push into the professional upskilling and life-long learning space globally with a total commitment of USD 1 billion, expanding its offerings beyond the K12 and test prep segments, and further accelerating the company's growth plans," it added.
    Great Learning will continue to operate as an independent unit under Byju's group under the leadership of its founder and CEO Mohan Lakhamraju and co-founders, Hari Nair and Arjun Nair.
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio to benefit from Vodafone India's accelerated market share erosion

    Next Article

    With $4 billion in losses, Heathrow urges UK to open up travel

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    JSW Steel707.05 -10.50 -1.46
    SBI424.15 -4.75 -1.11
    IOC104.85 -1.15 -1.08
    Reliance2,084.60 -21.10 -1.00
    Wipro594.00 -5.15 -0.86
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    SBI424.10 -5.05 -1.18
    Reliance2,084.05 -21.15 -1.00
    HDFC2,466.00 -18.10 -0.73
    Maruti Suzuki7,237.00 -53.20 -0.73
    HDFC Bank1,432.60 -10.25 -0.71
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    JSW Steel707.05 -10.50 -1.46
    SBI424.15 -4.75 -1.11
    IOC104.85 -1.15 -1.08
    Reliance2,084.60 -21.10 -1.00
    Wipro594.00 -5.15 -0.86
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    SBI424.10 -5.05 -1.18
    Reliance2,084.05 -21.15 -1.00
    HDFC2,466.00 -18.10 -0.73
    Maruti Suzuki7,237.00 -53.20 -0.73
    HDFC Bank1,432.60 -10.25 -0.71

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.45500.05500.07
    Euro-Rupee87.73000.12400.14
    Pound-Rupee102.50200.19000.19
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67540.00240.36
    View More