Govt tells edible oil makers to correct labels, mention weight and volume

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The Consumer Affairs Ministry has told edible oil makers, importers and packers not to mention the temperature at the time of packing on their labels as edible oil weight changes with temperatures.

The government has told edible oil makers, importers and packers to correct their labelling by January 15, 2023 and mention the net quantity in terms of weight and volume on the labels, instead of temperature at the time of packaging.

The Consumer Affairs Ministry in a statement said that the edible oil's weight is different at different temperatures and the companies have been told to pack the commodity without mentioning the temperature and to ensure that the quantity mentioned on the package in terms of volume and mass is correct.

The directive comes amid increasing consumer complaints regarding unfair trade practices against edible oil brands.

Under the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules 2011, it is mandatory to declare the net quantity in terms of standard units of weight or measure apart from other declarations on all pre-packaged commodities in the interest of consumers.

According to the provisions under the rules, the net quantity of edible oil, vanaspati, ghee, among others, needs to be declared either in weight or volume. If mentioned in volume, then it is mandatory to declare the equivalent weight of the commodity.

"It is observed that industries are proactively mentioning temperature while declaring the net quantity in volume," the statement said. The companies are declaring the net quantity of edible oil in volume, mentioning the temperature at the time of packing along with the units of mass.

Also Read: Patanjali Foods says edible oil sales will grow as prices decline

Few manufacturers were also depicting temperatures as high as 60 degrees Celsius, it said.

Example of how different temperatures affect the edible oil

Taking an example of 1 litre (volume) of edible oil, its net quantity is declared on the label at different temperatures, with mass. But the mass differs when the packaging mentions a higher temperature, the ministry explained.

It further explained by giving an example of how the weight of soyabean edible oil may be different at various temperatures while keeping the volume 1 litre:

Temperature Weight 21°C 919.1g 30°C 913.0g 40°C 906.2g 50°C 899.4g 60°C 892.6g

"Ideally, edible oil should be packed at 30 degrees Celsius. If packed at 21-degree Celsius, the weight should be mentioned as 919 grams and if packed at 60 degrees Celsius it will be 892.6 grams. This will ensure the consumer gets the correct quantity in the package at the time of purchase," it added.

With PTI inputs