ED steps up probe in pulses price rigging case; Edelweiss officials called for questioning
Updated : January 21, 2020 04:42 PM IST
An Income Tax probe into the spike in pulse prices found that the Glencore Group, Edelweiss Group and ETG Group were the major players in this operation.
Edelweiss had shut down its international commodities operation in 2016.
Enforcement Directorate has stepped up its probe into the manipulation of prices of pulses in 2015.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more