ED steps up probe in pulses price rigging case; Edelweiss officials called for questioning

Updated : January 21, 2020 04:42 PM IST

An Income Tax probe into the spike in pulse prices found that the Glencore Group, Edelweiss Group and ETG Group were the major players in this operation.
Edelweiss had shut down its international commodities operation in 2016.
Enforcement Directorate has stepped up its probe into the manipulation of prices of pulses in 2015.
