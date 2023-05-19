English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness NewsED seizes over Rs 8 crore from China owned edtech Pigeon Education Technology

ED seizes over Rs 8 crore from China-owned edtech Pigeon Education Technology

ED seizes over Rs 8 crore from China-owned edtech Pigeon Education Technology
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 19, 2023 1:13:24 PM IST (Published)

Enforcement Directorate on May 19 seized Rs 8.26 crore in connection with a case of Pigeon Education Technology India Private Limited, which provides online education under the name Odaclass.

The Enforcement Directorate on May 19 seized Rs 8.26 crore in connection with a case of Pigeon Education Technology India Private Limited, which provides online education under the name Odaclass. The case has been registered under Section 37A of the Foreign Exchange Management Act,1999.

Live Tv

Loading...

ED had earlier conducted search and seizure action against the company and found that the company is fully owned by Chinese nationals and all the affairs of the company, including financial decisions were being taken by people in China.
During investigation, ED found that the firm had siphoned off Rs 82.72 crore to China and Hong Kong in the name of advertisement and marketing expenses following instructions of Chinese director Liu Can.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X