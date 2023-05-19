ED seizes over Rs 8 crore from China-owned edtech Pigeon Education Technology

Enforcement Directorate on May 19 seized Rs 8.26 crore in connection with a case of Pigeon Education Technology India Private Limited, which provides online education under the name Odaclass.

The Enforcement Directorate on May 19 seized Rs 8.26 crore in connection with a case of Pigeon Education Technology India Private Limited, which provides online education under the name Odaclass. The case has been registered under Section 37A of the Foreign Exchange Management Act,1999.

ED had earlier conducted search and seizure action against the company and found that the company is fully owned by Chinese nationals and all the affairs of the company, including financial decisions were being taken by people in China.

During investigation, ED found that the firm had siphoned off Rs 82.72 crore to China and Hong Kong in the name of advertisement and marketing expenses following instructions of Chinese director Liu Can.