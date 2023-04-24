Breaking News
IPCA Labs to acquire 33.4% stake in Unichem Laboratories for Rs 1,034 crore
Terms and Conditions

Chettinad Group, G Square searched by ED, IT department for alleged financial irregularities in Tamil Nadu

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 24, 2023 3:29:39 PM IST (Published)

Meanwhile, the IT department on Monday carried out searches at the premises of well-known Tamil Nadu-based real estate firm, G Square, according to official sources.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a series of searches across multiple premises linked to Chennai-based Chettinad Group on Monday, according to official sources. The probe is being conducted under the anti-money laundering law.

The searches are reportedly being carried out at various locations in the state capital of Chennai, Trichy (Tiruchirappalli), and other places.
The Chettinad Group, which has been in business for over 100 years, has interests in diverse sectors, including cement manufacturing, logistics and construction.
ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu mandates special license for alcohol service at household parties, banquets
The Income Tax Department had previously searched the company in December 2020 and detected tax evasion worth over Rs 700 crore.
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), which is the administrative authority for the IT department, had claimed to have seized "unaccounted" cash of Rs 23 crore during these searches.
Meanwhile, the IT department on Monday carried out searches at the premises of well-known Tamil Nadu-based real estate firm, G Square, according to official sources. Searches were reportedly conducted at different locations across the state, including Chennai, Coimbatore and Tiruchirappalli.
ALSO READ | Decoding Rana Kapoor's bail order: Why only few PMLA cases see trial in court?
There were also reports of tax officials raiding the premises of a DMK MLA from the city, leading to protests from his supporters against the agency's action. However, there is no official confirmation on the same.
The real estate firm has been embroiled in controversy, with some persons, including BJP state unit chief K Annamalai, alleging that it has links to the ruling DMK's "first family." However, G Square has categorically denied these allegations.
According to sources, searches were also conducted at G Square's offices in Karnataka and Telangana.
ALSO READ | Enforcement Directorate registers case against BBC India for alleged foreign exchange violations
The real estate firm has not yet responded to the tax raids being conducted at its premises. The investigation is ongoing, and more details are awaited.
With agency inputs.
 
