Ed Innova to set up offices in Delhi NCR, targets 200% growth for this financial year

Ed Innova provides creative branding solutions to all businesses, brands, and individual personalities.

Ed Innova, which recently registered a growth of 100 percent year-on-year (YoY), is planning to set up offices to organise events in Delhi NCR. Ed Innova provides creative branding solutions to all businesses, brands, and individual personalities. They started B2C vertical and provide its services to top brands and companies in India. They are targeting 200 percent growth for the current financial year.

Ed Innova was launched in 2021 as a content writing agency to provide writing services to all start-ups and their owners.

In 2022 they started providing creative branding services in assisting any business or brand in making an impact on its target audience. 90 percent of the business comes from their own website. They will shortly be opening their offices in Delhi NCR with an aim to take their event management vertical to 1 crore club in the next 1 year, the firm said.

Susmita Gupta, founder at Ed Innova said, “Not only can branding assist you in developing a relationship with your audience and enticing them to return for more, but it also assists you in attracting new customers. The importance of well-written content in your overall business and marketing can never be overlooked. Always keep in mind that content creation has the power to make or break a brand. Now we are in an exciting phase by launching event management as a new vertical. Ed Innova believes in honoring the achievements of individuals from every field with recognition. It will not just acknowledge the individual’s success but also recognize their ability, struggle, effort, and excellence above all”

Ed Innova works with various top-tier companies like MarkmyBrand, BlueInk, Kaantam, Sparsh Ayurveda, Chai Kulhad Club and various others. Going forward, they are looking to onboard various top-tier companies who are entering the market, the company said.