ED attaches Rs 18.79 crore of Multyjet Trade involved in ponzi scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached Rs 18.79 cr of Multyjet Trade Pvt Ltd held in 18 bank accounts under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached Rs 18.79 cr of Multyjet Trade Pvt Ltd held in 18 bank accounts under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Recommended ArticlesView All
Employer Branding — here's everything that you want to know about this emerging career choice
Apr 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Finland joins NATO. Here's why Russia is rustled by the world's most powerful military alliance
Apr 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Coach Soch: Debate or dialogue — this is the contemporary dilemma
Apr 4, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Global Stock Market Trends: Here's a comprehensive analysis and insights into the future performance
Apr 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
The ED's probe is based on FIR by Telangana Police for alleged fraudulent multi-level marketing and investment schemes through which it duped the general public in guise of an investment scheme.
The Hyderabad police had in 2022 arrested Multyjet Trade Pvt Ltd managing director Tekula Mukthi Raj and his associate Gattagalla Bhasker.
The duo had promised 2-3% returns daily from commodity trading and attracted investors. They collected over Rs 100 crore from them from between August to November 2022 and showed that investors were earning profits on a daily basis. However, the profit details were fake and they were cheating the investors. The duo then shut their office in Habsiguda, leaving the investors high and dry.
Police had said that as many as 400 people had approached them with complaints, and the number could rise.
Also read:
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
First Published: Apr 5, 2023 7:05 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!