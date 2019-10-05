#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
Economic slowdown hits Bosch, to shut production for 10 days in Q3

Updated : October 05, 2019 05:31 PM IST

With 10 days a month, production in its plants across the country will be curtailed by 30 days of the quarterly's 90 days.
The 68-year-old German subsidiary which was earlier known as Mico Industries has 18 manufacturing sites and seven development and applications centres across India.
The German behemoth is a leading supplier of mobility solutions, industrial technology, consumer goods and energy and building technology.
