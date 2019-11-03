#Infosys#DiwaliStocks
Economic recovery will take time, says N Chandrasekaran

Updated : November 03, 2019 08:35 PM IST

The economy has slowed down but certain sectors are showing signs of improvement, however, recovery will take more time, Tata Group N Chandrasekaran told CNBC-TV18 in an interview.
Chandrasekaran cited the new emission norms as well as the vehicle scrappage policy to be holding back commercial vehicle sales.
He added that despite the market downturn the consumer segments of Tata Group companies have continued to be in rude health.
