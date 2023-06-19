AJIO Big Bold Sale sees 40 percent jump in sales this summer

The AJIO BBS saw a rise in shoppers from tier-2 and tier 3 cities. Brands like Buda Jeans Co, GAP, Marks & Spencer were most in demand. Sundresses and sneakers went like hot cakes.

India’s fashion and lifestyle e-commerce brand AJIO saw its biggest-ever edition of its flagship sale event Big Bold Sale (BBS). Customers spent more than 120 crore minutes shopping on the e-commerce platform in the course of the sale.

The overall order volume rose by over 40 percent in comparison to the previous summer edition of the sale. There was a high demand for the summer collection on the fashion e-tailer’s platform with customers buying over six lakh sundresses.

Brands like Buda Jeans Co, GAP, Marks & Spencer were among the most sought-after in the AJIO BBS. More than six lakh sneakers were also sold during the BBS.

The sale saw a significant increase in shoppers from smaller cities as half of the total orders were from tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Additionally, over five lakh first-time shoppers were from these cities.

Bengaluru shopped the most among the metro cities and Mysuru and Karnal topped the list for the non-metros.

AJIO’s CEO Vineeth Nair pointed out that almost more than half of the total orders were from smaller towns.

“It is encouraging to see the growing uptick from the non-metros during the shopping season, with almost half of the total orders coming from smaller towns and cities of the country,” Nair said.

“With over 1.5 million customers shopping more than once during the sale and 40 percent growth in overall order volume over last summer’s edition, we delighted customers with an unparalleled shopping experience,” Nair added.

Men’s and women’s western wear category saw a cumulative growth of 150 percent over last summer sale, led by brands like The Indian Garage Co, Buda Jeans Co, The Bear House, GAP, M&S, Fyre Rose, Vero Moda etc.

On an average, 160 T-shirts and 100 pairs of jeans were purchased by shoppers every minute during this sale.