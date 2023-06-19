CNBC TV18
AJIO Big Bold Sale sees 40 percent jump in sales this summer

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 19, 2023

The AJIO BBS saw a rise in shoppers from tier-2 and tier 3 cities. Brands like Buda Jeans Co, GAP, Marks & Spencer were most in demand. Sundresses and sneakers went like hot cakes.

India’s fashion and lifestyle e-commerce brand AJIO saw its biggest-ever edition of its flagship sale event Big Bold Sale (BBS). Customers spent more than 120 crore minutes shopping on the e-commerce platform in the course of the sale.

The overall order volume rose by over 40 percent in comparison to the previous summer edition of the sale. There was a high demand for the summer collection on the fashion e-tailer’s platform with customers buying over six lakh sundresses.


Brands like Buda Jeans Co, GAP, Marks & Spencer were among the most sought-after in the AJIO BBS. More than six lakh sneakers were also sold during the BBS.

