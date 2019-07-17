Business
Ebix’s Robin Raina: A philanthropist, socialite and shrewd businessman
Updated : July 17, 2019 06:05 PM IST
Raina has been involved in supporting the education of underprivileged children in India.
He has also produced an award-winning documentary called Dilli which depicts the lives of Delhi slum dwellers.
