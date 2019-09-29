Business
Ebix acquires business travel division of Cox and Kings
Updated : September 29, 2019 08:57 AM IST
The firm has signed a deal with Cox & Kings to transfer its business travel agreements to the EbixCash’s Mercury Travel division.
Key employees of Cox & Kings will be transferred to the EbixCash payroll.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more