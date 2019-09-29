Ebix acquires business travel division of Cox and Kings

EbixCash has the corporate travel business from Cox & Kings for an undisclosed amount on Friday. In what is the second such acquisition by the firm in the recent months, the firm, a leading international supplier of On-Demand software and e-commerce services announced that it has signed a deal with Cox & Kings to transfer its business travel agreements to the EbixCash’s Mercury Travel division.

The move, the company release said, is part of its plan to expand its corporate travel segment in India. “We are simply transferring the corporate agreements of Cox and Kings to ensure that the customers continue to be well serviced and looked after. Our vast experience, success record in the corporate travel business will be key in servicing the corporates and they shall benefit from our bouquet of travel and technology products,” said Naveen Kundu, Managing Director – Mercury Division of EbixCash.

The release further added that in addition to the firm, key employees of Cox & Kings will be transferred to the EbixCash payroll as part of EbixCash’s efforts to double its revenues from the corporate travel sector by the end of the fiscal year.

The development comes after Cox & Kings got into trouble after it defaulted on multiple payments of commercial papers in the past few months.