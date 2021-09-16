EaseMyTrip's two websites for overseas markets to go live by December

EaseMyTrip said the company is expected to go live with two new websites for overseas markets by December this year.

Online travel solutions provider EaseMyTrip on Thursday said the company is expected to go live with two new websites for overseas markets by December this year.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, co-founder Prashant Pitti the company has added three more subsidiaries the US, Philippines and Thailand. So totally EaseMyTrip has six international subsidiaries.

"EaseMyTrip is the most efficient travel company in India. Imagine if we can use our efficiency and our existing cutting edge technology both put together serving the domestic market for these six international countries, you could create a very good value for ourselves and our shareholders," Pitti said.

"These subsidiaries are very low-cost centres where we need a couple of people from these countries who can partner with the local carriers, local airline carriers and also a local payment gateway as we need money either in dollars or pesos or pounds accordingly," he said.

Pitti said the company plans to open another two websites before the financial year ends, "For each of these subsidiaries, we are looking to add about 10 people."