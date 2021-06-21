E-sports space set to grow; Nazara Tech to benefit from media rights & licencing: CEO Manish Agarwal

CLSA put out a report last week, where they said that there will be increased competition, especially in the e-Sports business.

Manish Agarwal, CEO of Nazara Technologies, said, “For us, e-Sports is a very small segment. The way we see this segment is that it’s going to disrupt the sports entertainment industry in the next 7-10 years, and after cricket, this is going to be the most watched sport. That is what I see, this space is going to grow. This space has really grown in the US, China and other markets, where it has been around for 7-8 years.”

“From that perspective, I see the pie really growing and since it’s going to be a very large pie, more players will come in and invest in this space and thus, this space will grow. Growth can accelerate and being the market leader, with 80 percent market share, Nazara Tech will get the benefit.”

On revenues from e-Sports, Agarwal said, “The biggest chunk of this revenue is going to come from media rights and licencing. It is not really covering advertisements. So, in the last three years, we have grown eight times. We have grown from Rs 17 crore to Rs 135 crore in this segment.”

“The way our revenue mix has changed from sub 15 percent to 55 percent, with contribution coming from media rights and licencing, we believe that this segment will continue to grow, and it’s going to be the main growth driver for us.”

Watch the accompanying video for more.