Newsletter | E-sports growing more rapidly, Swiggy's new AI feature, France riots and more

Here's a rundown of 11 significant news stories to keep you in the know

Harley hopes to cross India's tariff hurdles by launching the X440 with Hero MotoCorp

In 2020, right in the middle of the pandemic, Harley Davidson decided to end manufacturing operations in India but decided to ride along with Hero MotoCorp for sale and distribution of Harley-Davidson motorcycles in the country. Low sales and high import tariffs in India had been bothering the American motorcycle giant.

More than three years on Harley Davidson and Hero MotoCorp have together launched the X440, a motorcycle which the Harley CEO hopes will help overcome India's high tariffs on automobiles.

Harvard 'legacy' policy challenged on heels of affirmative action ruling

Three civil rights groups filed a complaint against Harvard on Monday, claiming its preferential policy for undergraduate applicants with family ties to the elite school overwhelmingly benefits white students, days after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down its race-conscious admissions policies.

The groups filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Education claiming that Harvard's preferences for "legacy" applicants violate a federal law banning race discrimination for programs that receive federal funds, as virtually all U.S. colleges and universities do.

ICAI CA Inter and Final results to be released on July 5: Here is how to view scores and other details

The CA Inter and Final exams were held in May 2023. “The results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination held in May 2023 will be declared on Wednesday, the 05th July 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in,” the official ICAI statement read.

E-sports growing more rapidly in tier 2 and 3 cities in India than in the metros: QLAN CEO Sagar Nair

The Gamer's Social Network is a mobile app and a web portal meant to serve the need for a one-stop networking platform that would be dedicated to the e-sports/gaming community. It is an exclusive platform where gamers can seamlessly connect, thus facilitating the gaming ecosystem.

In a shot in the arm for QLAN and ultimately for the gamers, the organisation recently secured the pre-seed round of funding worth $200,000.

Can't figure out what to eat? Swiggy's new AI feature could help you decide

Online food delivery platform Swiggy announced on Tuesday that it has launched the 'WhatToEat' feature, a first-ever in the industry. The feature aims to streamline the decision-making process by providing personalised suggestions based on customers' current moods, location, order history, time of day, and other preferences.

France riots: What has happened, where, and why?

How Indian startups can scale the Artificial Intelligence mountain—the Nexus Venture partners perspective

There is a gold rush when it comes to investing in artificial intelligence-driven startups, as Silicon Valley and the tech world at large are good at creating bubbles, according to Jishnu Bhattacharjee, the Managing Director of Nexus Venture Partners.

Given the craze and concern around what’s being called the most transformational technology of our times, Generative AI has opened the world’s imagination over the last 6-8 months, causing a Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) among entrepreneurs and investors alike, explained Bhattacharjee on the sidelines of Young Turks’ “Voices from the Valley” special.

DynamoFL — Startup that’s making artificial intelligence regulation-complaint & privacy-preserving

Governments around the world are working to craft regulations to ensure artificial intelligence models are leak-proof when it concerns sensitive user data, be it someone’s bank details or health records. But, what if these powerful AI models can be trained without collecting data at all?

Can AI be safe and compliant with some of the world’s toughest privacy laws—EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) or the U.S.Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)?

Rising airfares and a policy dilemma — here's why the situation won't ease anytime soon

As airfares continue to stay elevated the country is caught in a policy dilemma. Namely, between free market dynamics and adhering to stated policy goals of affordable and inclusive travel.

Add to this the market reality of two large airlines commanding more than 80 percent of the market and the funding of weaker airlines by public money via the Emergency Credit Loan Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) now in excess of $125 million. Even though all quarters claim that they are doing the best given the circumstances, the situation remains worrisome.

Satyendra Pandey, is Managing Partner of the aviation services firm AT-TV.

Chidambaram Temple controversy — here's the genesis of this 'political issue' with least impact on politics

Thillai Nataraja temple in the town of Chidambaram in Tamil Nadu is one of the most famous Shiva temples in South India. The present temple dating back to the 10th Century and built by the Chola Kings draws devotees from all over India and even the Tamil diaspora from other parts of the world. For centuries the temple has been administered by the community of temple priests called Podu Dikshitars, a sub sect of the Brahmin community.

The Dikshitars are a small and closely knit community who were given pretty much a free run of the temple administration first by the Kings of yore and later on by the British.

✍ Sumanth raman is a television anchor, political analyst and a sports commentator.

8 beaches in India that glow at night: Where to witness this breathtaking spectacle

There is something undeniably magical about the ocean. The rhythmic crashing of waves, the gentle sea breeze and the vast .expanse of water that stretches as far as the eye can see can mesmerise anyone. But imagine if this beauty can be enhanced. Imagine stepping onto a beach that glows in the dark, where the shoreline shimmers with an ethereal luminescence. In India, there are a few such destinations in India where bioluminescence illuminates the shoreline. Join us as we embark on a journey to explore these breathtaking Indian beaches that glow in the dark.

