E-commerce sector looks to self-regulate, Flipkart, Amazon not on board

Updated : August 16, 2019 07:23 PM IST

In a first, the e-commerce sector comprising e-tailing platforms, food aggregators and ride-hailing platforms, has formulated certain self-governing principles for the sector.
Flipkart and Amazon believe that such self-governing principles are not necessary given that the government is already formulating regulations and policies for the sector. 
The self-governing principles largely revolve around the objective of protecting the consumer interest. 
