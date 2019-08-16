Business
E-commerce sector looks to self-regulate, Flipkart, Amazon not on board
Updated : August 16, 2019 07:23 PM IST
In a first, the e-commerce sector comprising e-tailing platforms, food aggregators and ride-hailing platforms, has formulated certain self-governing principles for the sector.
Flipkart and Amazon believe that such self-governing principles are not necessary given that the government is already formulating regulations and policies for the sector.
The self-governing principles largely revolve around the objective of protecting the consumer interest.
