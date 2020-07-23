Business Flipkart acquires Walmart India's wholesale business, to launch Flipkart Wholesale in August Updated : July 23, 2020 02:04 PM IST Flipkart Wholesale will launch its operations in August 2020 and will pilot services for the grocery and fashion categories. With the acquisition of the Walmart India business, its employees will join the Flipkart Group and the home office teams will integrate over the next year Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply