CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness NewsE commerce players face challenges as drive against fake GST registration intensifies

E-commerce players face challenges as drive against fake GST registration intensifies

E-commerce players face challenges as drive against fake GST registration intensifies
Read Time4 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Shivani Bazaz  Jul 4, 2023 6:33:09 PM IST (Updated)

According to the CBIC, the government’s recent two-month drive against fake GST identified around 45,000 entities and has detected evasion of around Rs 13,900 crore. The CBIC has blocked input-tax credit of Rs 1,430 crore till now.

The ongoing drive against fake GST registration by the Central Board of Indirect taxes and customs (CBIC) has created many issues for e-commerce players in the country. This has led many companies doing business in various states across the country coming under the radar and in many cases are being branded as fake entities.

Live TV

Loading...

The online players have raised issues with the physical on ground verification by GST officers because these players maintain virtual offices in many places with minimal staff and no books of accounts. The industry has raised these issues with the government over the last one month as they continue to face multiple issues. The two-month drive against fake-GST registrations was started by CBIC in May.
According to the CBIC, the government’s recent two-month drive against fake GST identified around 45,000 entities and has detected evasion of around Rs 13,900 crore. The CBIC has blocked input-tax credit of Rs 1,430 crore till now. Authorities investigating fake GST registrations, rely heavily on the physical location of a company, visiting the offices to assess the account books.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X