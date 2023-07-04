According to the CBIC, the government’s recent two-month drive against fake GST identified around 45,000 entities and has detected evasion of around Rs 13,900 crore. The CBIC has blocked input-tax credit of Rs 1,430 crore till now.

The ongoing drive against fake GST registration by the Central Board of Indirect taxes and customs (CBIC) has created many issues for e-commerce players in the country. This has led many companies doing business in various states across the country coming under the radar and in many cases are being branded as fake entities.

The online players have raised issues with the physical on ground verification by GST officers because these players maintain virtual offices in many places with minimal staff and no books of accounts. The industry has raised these issues with the government over the last one month as they continue to face multiple issues. The two-month drive against fake-GST registrations was started by CBIC in May.