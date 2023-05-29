Drone Destination files DRHP with NSE Emerge

Narnolia Financial Services Limited has been appointed as the lead manager to oversee the issue, with Longview Research and Advisory and PLS Capital Consultants Pvt Ltd serving as the advisors to the issue.

Drone Destination Limited, drone pilot training and drone-as-a-service (DAAS) company, has submitted Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP). As the first DGCA-authorised Drone Training Organization in the country under the new Drone Rules 2021, the company is preparing to list its equity shares on the SME Platform of the National Stock Exchange (NSE Emerge).

Narnolia Financial Services Limited has been appointed as the lead manager to oversee the issue, with Longview Research and Advisory and PLS Capital Consultants Pvt Ltd serving as the advisors to the issue.

Drone Destination's offerings encompass drone pilot training and advanced aerial solutions for surveying, mapping and surveillance.