Drone Destination files DRHP with NSE Emerge

May 31, 2023
Narnolia Financial Services Limited has been appointed as the lead manager to oversee the issue, with Longview Research and Advisory and PLS Capital Consultants Pvt Ltd serving as the advisors to the issue.

Drone Destination Limited, drone pilot training and drone-as-a-service (DAAS) company, has submitted Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP). As the first DGCA-authorised Drone Training Organization in the country under the new Drone Rules 2021, the company is preparing to list its equity shares on the SME Platform of the National Stock Exchange (NSE Emerge).

Drone Destination's offerings encompass drone pilot training and advanced aerial solutions for surveying, mapping and surveillance.
