Drone companies see big spike in order books, forecast huge revenue for FY24

By Jude Sannith  Jun 12, 2023 8:43:21 PM IST (Published)

Investments in the Indian drone market reached $50 million in FY23, tripling the previous year's investment. Both start-ups and established companies are vying for a position in this growing sector.

It has been a year since the Government announced the 'Kisan Drone Yatra', and followed it up with a separate production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for drone manufacturing. Today, these measures are seeing drone companies, small and large alike, accept orders totaling to thousands of crores of rupees, while they forecast of manifold revenue growth.

At Garuda Aerospace in Chennai, a new batch of drones is ready to be shipped out. The start-up clocked Rs 50 crore in revenue from drone sales and services in FY-23, but is now prepping to service an order book involving 8,000 drones worth Rs 323 crore. Incidentally, this is only from Kisan Drone Yatra orders.
In February, Garuda secured Series-A funding totaling to 22 million dollars — the largest-ever for a drone start-up. These shipments, the start-up says, could now catapult its revenues into similarly unchartered territory.
